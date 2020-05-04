Arrival of Keralites: Waiting Centres, screening rooms ready in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has put in place measures to deal with the arrival of Keralites, who were stuck in other states due to the lockdown.

At Inchivila checkpost in Parassala, the authorities have set up waiting centres, screening rooms, restrooms and information desk for the people.

Deputy Collector Anu S Nair said there will be a cap on the number of people be allowed to crossover to the state through Inchivila checkpost.

“On the first day, 500 people will be allowed in. The number will change in the coming days depending on the situation,” he said.

The screening centre will have medical staff equipped with equipment including Infrared thermometers.

The doctors will examine the people and those having symptoms of infection will be hospitalized, while others will be send to home quarantine.