COVID-19: Walayar expected to witness flood of homebound Keralites from other states

Other entry points into the state are Manjeswar (Kasaragod), Muthanga (Wayanad), Kumily (Idukki), Amaravila (T’Puram) and Aryankavu (Kollam).

Kerala Migrant wokers hailing from various parts of Ernakulam are queuing up at the Ernakualm Junction railway station on Sunday as another batch of two trains have transported over 2000 workers to their homestate. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The inter-state checkpost at Walayar here bordering Tamil Nadu on Monday is expected to witness a stream of homebound Malayalis who had been stuck at various places outside the state in the wake of the nationwide COVID lockdown.

Besides Walayar, Malayalis coming from outside the state can enter Kerala only through Manjeswar (Kasaragod), Muthanga (Wayanad), Kumily (Idukki), Aryankavu (Kollam) and Amaravila  (Thiruvananthapuram). Only cargo vehicles will be allowed in through the other border checkposts.

“For inbound travel, pass has to be applied through Covid Jagratha. On entry into Kerala, screening will be done at the commercial taxes checkpost. The counters from one to 14 at Walayar has been set apart for those bound for Kerala. For outbound persons, screening certificate and travel pass will be issued from commercial taxes checkpost in counter no 15 and 16,” said District Collector D Balamurali. 

Rachana Chidambaram, district programme manager, National Health Mission,  Walayar,  said, “The old building of the commercial tax checkpost has been renovated and cleaned. There will be revenue, health and police personnel as well as officials from other departments stationed there. The screening will begin at 8 am. There will  be 12 persons from the health department during daytime and 12 persons at night.”

“If more personnel are deployed, social distancing won’t be possible. There will also be a medical team on standby. The body temperature and other details of those passing through will be recorded. If any of them show Covid symptoms, they will be shifted to a waiting area and then taken to the district hospital in a 108 ambulance for the collection of swab samples.  They will be kept under observation till the results are received,” she said. 

Those arriving from other states should also carry with them their travel details and medical certificate.

Vehicles arriving at a Walayar will move through four pre-determined lanes at the checkpost.

The details of all those entering the state will be electronically recorded. To prevent overcrowding, the flow of vehicles will be regulated and there will be round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

A waiting area with eight beds, necessary equipment and ambulances has been readied at the checkpost along with a team of doctors and nurses on call. There will also be a makeshift quarter for the officials on duty and food will also be made available. 

Outbound travel 

Those persons who will be proceeding to the other states from the district should secure the necessary permission from the authorities of the respective states.

Before being allowed to proceed, they will be examined and a medical certificate will be issued. Subsequently, the revenue officials will issue them travel passes.

