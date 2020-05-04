DYFI men quit posts in Kerala, point fingers at CPM leadership

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: As many as 19 office-bearers of the DYFI Kayamkulam block committee, including its president and secretary, quit their posts alleging that the CPM leadership had been maintaining a studied silence after the Kayamkulam police circle inspector barged into a the house of the youth federation leader on Thursday.

The DYFI memebrs alleged the officer physically assaulted the leader after entering his house to question him for riding a bike without wearing helmet earlier in the day. They also demanded action against Kayamkulam CI K Gopakumar.

“The CI entered the leader’s house and physically assaulted him. Though we demanded action against the police officer, the CPM leadership overlooked our request,” a leader said.

Party sources said the rift between the DYFI unit and CPM MLA U Prathiba led to the crisis. They had locked horns earlier as well.