DYFI men quit posts in Kerala, point fingers at CPM leadership
Published: 04th May 2020 12:55 AM | Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:44 AM | A+A A-
ALAPPUZHA: As many as 19 office-bearers of the DYFI Kayamkulam block committee, including its president and secretary, quit their posts alleging that the CPM leadership had been maintaining a studied silence after the Kayamkulam police circle inspector barged into a the house of the youth federation leader on Thursday.
The DYFI memebrs alleged the officer physically assaulted the leader after entering his house to question him for riding a bike without wearing helmet earlier in the day. They also demanded action against Kayamkulam CI K Gopakumar.
“The CI entered the leader’s house and physically assaulted him. Though we demanded action against the police officer, the CPM leadership overlooked our request,” a leader said.
Party sources said the rift between the DYFI unit and CPM MLA U Prathiba led to the crisis. They had locked horns earlier as well.