Former sexton handed life term for murdering priest of Kerala church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to a former sexton who was convicted of murdering Fr Xavier Thelakkad, 52, vicar of St Thomas Church, in Malayattoor in the district.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence to the accused Johny Vattekadan, judge Kauser Edappagath sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the offence under Section 302 of IPC (murder). In default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional term of simple imprisonment for one year.

The incident took place at the Sixth Station of Kurishumudi around noon on March 1, 2018. The two had an argument over Johny’s suspension during which he stabbed the priest with a knife on his leg leaving him bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a nearby medical centre and later to a hospital in Angamaly, but was declared brought dead.

Fr Xavier suspended Johny for his misconduct and chastised him several times for his addiction to alcohol. Johny had approached the priest in the past asking to be taken back into service but his demand was turned down. Nursing a grudge towards the priest, the accused stabbed him.

30 witnesses were examined in the case and 33 documents were produced before the court. Public Prosecutor T P Ramesh appeared for the prosecution.