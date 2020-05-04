STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idukki prepared for interstate movement of migrant workers, tourists, students

Those who wish to return to the district should apply at “covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in” with their NORKA registration number from Sunday 5pm to secure movement pass.

Various state governments including Delhi, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Bihar and others have started sending migrants back home. In Karnataka, buses have been arranged allowing 30 passengers each keeping social distancing in mind. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Idukki district collector H Dhineshan on Sunday said steps have been taken to facilitate the interstate movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other people for the exit and entry to the district.

Priority will be given to people belonging to those from neighbouring states seeking medical aid in Kerala, pregnant ladies with family members, including children separated due to lockdown, students, senior citizens with family members, persons who lost their jobs and the like. Facilities have been set up at the Kumily checkpost to check the vehicles entering the district.

The authorities have set up a 5,000-sqft pandal at the Kumily panchayat bus stand area and as many as 4 counters (police, forest, motor vehicle, revenue and health department) for each department have been set up for the people.

The counter will function from 8 am to 10 pm every day till May 13.

A special medical checkup will be conducted under the leadership of health authorities and the panchayat. As many as 1000 vehicles can be checked per day.

“Although the government has granted permission for interstate movement of vehicles, people will be allowed to travel in private vehicles in adherence to the lockdown rules,” a Health Department official said.

