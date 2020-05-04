STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government medical officers’ 16-point demands as state prepares to receive Malayalis from other states, abroad

The association has sought drastic steps to effectively screen all the returnees and identify and isolate those with Covid-19 symptoms to prevent the virus spread.

The state committee of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has come out with a 16-point charter of demands outlining the various steps the government should take as it gears up to receive a Keralites from other states and abroad.

  • Adequate spacing between arrivals of flights to prevent crowding. 
  • Passengers should fill necessary documents and passenger self-reporting forms inside the flight before disembarking. This has to be ensured by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.
  • All staff involved in health screening should have PPE and work in four-hour turns. 
  • Provide face masks and hand sanitiser to all passengers in the aerobridge itself
  • A facility should be provided for passengers to wait in queue for medical screening
  • Maintain social distancing inside airport
  • Police personnel should be deployed for queue management and others. 
  • Accommodation should be arranged inside the airport or in nearby hotels. 
