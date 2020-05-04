Kerala government medical officers’ 16-point demands as state prepares to receive Malayalis from other states, abroad
The state committee of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has come out with a 16-point charter of demands outlining the various steps the government should take as it gears up to receive a Keralites from other states and abroad.
The association has sought drastic steps to effectively screen all the returnees and identify and isolate those with COVID-19 symptoms to prevent the virus spread.
- Adequate spacing between arrivals of flights to prevent crowding.
- Passengers should fill necessary documents and passenger self-reporting forms inside the flight before disembarking. This has to be ensured by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.
- All staff involved in health screening should have PPE and work in four-hour turns.
- Provide face masks and hand sanitiser to all passengers in the aerobridge itself
- A facility should be provided for passengers to wait in queue for medical screening
- Maintain social distancing inside airport
- Police personnel should be deployed for queue management and others.
- Accommodation should be arranged inside the airport or in nearby hotels.