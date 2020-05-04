KPCC puts on hold allocation of duties to party office-bearers

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has yet again decided to put on hold the allocation of organisational responsibilities to party office-bearers. It is expected that the new responsibilities will be announced along with the appointment of KPCC secretaries. Two reasons have been cited for the delay in announcing the final list — ‘A’ group is unhappy in not getting adequate representation in the Malabar region and incumbent general secretary, Thampanoor Ravi, is not keen to step down.

Mullappally had originally come out with an order allocating work arrangements to KPCC general secretaries on April 20 only to withdraw it the next day. Thampanoor Ravi, who belongs to the prominent ‘A’ faction in the state Congress owing allegiance to Oommen Chandy, has been holding the position of organising general secretary for close to eight years now.

A section within the party wants to see young blood coming at the helm of party responsibilities which saw K P Anilkumar being projected for the post. A KPCC general secretary, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that Anilkumar is also expected to be given charge of KPCC control room, social groups, membership, elections and communications department. K C Venugopal, AICC organising general secretary, presently stuck in the state capital has reportedly been inundated with complaints on the responsibilities being given to the office-bearers which have led to a further delay.

A jumbo list of more than 60 KPCC secretaries is pending before Venugopal and the final list is expected to be announced only after the Covid pandemic is combated and normalcy restored. “In Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod, ‘A’ group has not got adequate representation which resulted in the delay in entrusting the party office-bearers with their new responsibilities. At the same time, a leader cannot hold office for ever. Thampanoor Ravi will hold the role of KPCC office-in-charge,” said a KPCC general secretary.