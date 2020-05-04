STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrants won’t be forced to go back, Kerala government assures builders

The builders claimed that camps have been arranged for migrants at work sites, and food and financial support are being provided.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers are checking the documents of migrant workers who arrived to board the special train to Bihar at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station on Sunday. (Photo | Sanesh P/EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the Railways started arranging special trains for migrant labourers to return to their native places, the builders in the state has been keeping its fingers crossed as they feel the exodus may spell doom for the sector.

The government, however, assured the builders on Sunday that no migrant worker would be sent back forcibly.

“Only those migrant workers who insist on returning to their native places will be sent back. Those willing to stay on shouldn’t be forced to leave. The police and district administration should ensure that no migrant is made to depart forcibly,” Chief Secretary Tom Jose said.

The builders claimed that camps have been arranged for migrants at work sites, and food and financial support are being provided.

Despite that, the police and government authorities have been visiting labour camps and asking migrants to take their belongings and leave.

“There are several thousand migrant labourers in the unorganised sector who have been hit hard by job losses. The migrants at our sites are not affected because we have been providing them all support. However, in the past couple of days, police officers visited the camps and asked the workers to take the special train and go back. Many workers packed their belongings and left. If they are sent back, we will not be able to resume construction activities. There is no clarity on when these workers will return,” said a Kochi-based builder.

“Our members have been providing all facilities to workers employed in their projects. The authorities should have first contacted the employer before asking the workers to leave,” said M V Antony Kunnel, secretary-general, Credai Kerala.

“There are 238 allied industries, from cement to steel, which are dependent on the construction sector, which is second only to the Beverages Corporation in bringing revenue to the state’s coffers. So, this will slow down development works,” he said. The builders had given a representation to Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar in this regard.

Dismissing allegations, additional labour commissioner Renjith Manohar said the government is only facilitating the return of those who want to get back home.

“We are not forcing any worker to return to their native places. We have arranged a transport facility for migrants who have contacted us seeking help to return home. Usually, migrants go back home during Ramzan season and we can’t stop people who want to go,” he said. 

‘We don’t want to return as it will be difficult’

Many migrants staying along with families have opted to stay back.

“I came to Kerala around 20 years ago and I’m now settled here. We don’t want to return home as it will be difficult to survive without a job in our village. My kids are studying in a local school,” said Nasar, a Bihar native staying in Perumbavoor. 

“Only people working in the unorganised sector are going back. Around 200 workers from our area had boarded the train from Aluva. Most of the workers who have settled here are not willing to return to their native places since they believe normality will be restored in another two weeks,” said K E Noushad, secretary, Migrant Labourers’ Union.

BUILDERS’ COMPLAINT

The builders claimed that camps have been arranged for migrants at work sites, and food and financial support are being provided.

Despite that, the police and government authorities have been visiting labour camps and asking migrants to take their belongings and leave.

