Special train for guest labourers from Kerala's Malappuram to Bihar cancelled  

MALAPPURAM: The train with guest (migrant) labourers from Tirur railway station in Malappuram to Bihar, was cancelled following the Bihar government failed to accept the service of the Kerala government.

The train was scheduled to leave on Monday at 2 PM with 1200 workers.

The arrangements from the part of the Kerala state government has been completed to send back the guest labourers, said the Malappuram district collector Jafer Malik.

"The next schedule of the train to Bihar with the migrant labourers will be fixed after receiving a positive response from the Bihar Government," Malik added.



A total of 65,255 guest labourers including 76 people from Nepal are currently residing in the district.

The district administration earlier said the special trains will be arranged for all the labourers who desire to go back to their states.

Among the total number of migrant labourers, as many as 5438 migrant labourers are from Bihar. The most number of migrant labourers in the district are from West Bengal - as many as 26,977.



The first batch of 1140 guest labourers, who were stuck in the district owing to the lockdown, were sent back to Danapur in Bihar on board a special train on Saturday.

The district administration arranged KSRTC buses to transport the labourers from various migrant labour camps to the railway station.

They were made to follow the social distancing rules during the transportation process.