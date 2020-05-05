Covid cleared 73-year-old dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 73-year-old man from Kulathupuzha in Kollam, who had tested negative for Covid-19 died of cardiac arrest on Monday night. Padmanabhan was initially admitted to the Government MCH, Parippally, after he tested Covid positive on April 29. Though his next two samples came out negative he suffered from increased blood count, high ESR and severe back pain. On Saturday, after his third sample turned out to be negative, he was shifted from Corona isolation ward for further treatment. Despite the best efforts to resuscitate Padmanabhan, he could not be revived and the end came at 9.10 pm due to myocardial infarction, the hospital said in a release.