Nurse dies on spot after ambulance meets with accident in Kerala
According to Anthikkad police, the ambulance that was on the way to attend an emergency call skid and crashed when tried to overtake car.
Published: 05th May 2020 11:38 AM | Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:38 AM | A+A A-
THRISSUR: In an accident that occurred on Monday at Anthikkad, a nurse who was an emergency care worker with 108 Ambulance died on the spot while on the way to take a serious patient.
Dona Varghese, 23, a native of Anthikkad died while the ambulance driver Ajayakumar, 29 was admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries.
According to Anthikkad police, the ambulance that was on the way to attend an emergency call skid and crashed when tried to overtake car.