Nurse dies on spot after ambulance meets with accident in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In an accident that occurred on Monday at Anthikkad, a nurse who was an emergency care worker with 108 Ambulance died on the spot while on the way to take a serious patient.

Dona Varghese, 23, a native of Anthikkad died while the ambulance driver Ajayakumar, 29 was admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries.

According to Anthikkad police, the ambulance that was on the way to attend an emergency call skid and crashed when tried to overtake car.