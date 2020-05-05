STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Special trains for migrant workers: Lack of proper communication cause headache for Kerala police

The police officers came down heavily on the railway officials after the latter announced the cancellation of trains to West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Published: 05th May 2020 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant labourer video calling his brother, who is also in Kozhikode and was not able to board the train, after he got a seat in the train from Kozhikode railway station which will take him to Bihar.

A migrant labourer video calling his brother, who is also in Kozhikode and was not able to board the train, after he got a seat in the train from Kozhikode railway station which will take him to Bihar. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lack of proper communication from the Railway authorities in arranging special trains for migrant workers to reach their native places has left the Kerala Police in the lurch. According to the department, which is entrusted with the task of bringing the migrant workers to the railway station after completing the formalities, the lack of communication might trigger law and order issues.

The police officers came down heavily on the railway officials after the latter announced the cancellation of trains to West Bengal and Jharkhand. "As per the earlier communication from the railway, the train to West Bengal was scheduled to depart at 10 am on Monday. But just an hour before the scheduled time, they announced the cancellation of the train.

"However, the department confirmed the departure of the train by Monday night. The situation was the same in the case of the Kerala - Jharkhand train. We are bringing migrant workers from the camps only after getting confirmation from the authorities concerned. If we announce the cancellation at the last minute, it will create law and order issues. We are really worried about the communication from the railway authorities," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Police said most of the migrant workers are stranded and are in a distressing situation. "We arranged a special community kitchen, TVs and carrom boards to bring the migrant workers under control. Most of the workers were worried about their family members who are staying in their native places. It was after a long wait that they got permission to go back. If the Railways fail to provide proper communication, it will trigger a tense situation. They should communicate to the district administration and the police through proper channel," said another police officer.

The issue is being blown out of proportion and the Railways is being vilified unnecessarily, said a railway official. According to the official, the entire process is carried out by the state governments involved.

"The entire travel schedule hinges on the no-objection certificates issued by both the state governments. The host government has to issue a NOC citing the migrants have been tested and are cleared for travel, while the receiving state has to issue a NOC citing it has the facilities to receive and quarantine the arriving passengers," said the official.

"However, on Monday, the trains weren't ready as planned earlier after the Bengal and Bihar governments failed to issue necessary NOCs citing their quarantine facilities were full," said the official. This had been notified to the Ernakulam district administration through proper channel, the official added.

"These procedures are not associated with the Railways. Our work starts when we get NOCs from both the host and home state governments. Once the NOCs are obtained, the zero hour of the Railways begins and the machinery chugs into scheduling the train," said the official.

On the issue of alerting the migrants is concerned, the official said, "The labourers have to be alerted earlier. Otherwise, when the time comes they might not arrive at the stipulated point of boarding and the police, revenue and labour department authorities will have to run around collecting them."

"There were no faults on the part of the railway authorities in Ernakulam when it comes to scheduling the trains. We were in constant contact with the district collector and had been prompt in taking action," added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers Migrant Workers Kerala Police Indian Railway stranded migrant workers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp