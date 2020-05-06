Harrowing time for Keralites in Karnataka to reach border

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the past two days, officials in Karnataka had a tough time answering frantic queries of Keralites, especially those in Bengaluru, who wanted to return to their home state. Though the Kerala government had designated entry points at Manjeswar in Kasaragod and Muthanga in Wayanad bordering Karnataka, many were unsure of how to reach the border.

Due to the presence of Covid-19 hotspots in some of the districts in Karnataka along the route to Kerala, there were isolated cases of Keralites being stopped mid-way. This despite travellers obtaining digital passes from the NORKA department for entry into Kerala.

“To ensure smooth inter-state travel, the concurrence of both states is necessary. Otherwise, the chances of being stopped mid-way are high,” State Police Chief Loknath Behera told TNIE. He cited an instance where a family was stopped mid-way along the Karnataka-Kerala route but was allowed to proceed after Kerala police intervened.

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood told TNIE that travel to the border would not be a problem if they had the “NOC issued by Kerala”.Meanwhile, Reju M T, nodal officer in Karnataka for inter-state travel to Kerala, said a provision to provide online passes for inter-state travel will become operational soon. “The provisions for online pass in Seva Sindhu portal of Karnataka government will become fully operational by Wednesday and the process is expected to be smooth thereafter,” he added.