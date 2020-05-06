STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lottery sales likely to resume from May 18

The sale of lottery tickets will resume on May 18, a day after the lockdown ends, and the first draw will be held on June 1.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Online Lottery

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sale of lottery tickets will resume on May 18, a day after the lockdown ends, and the first draw will be held on June 1. The directorate of lotteries has postponed eight draws due to the lockdown. These draws will be held in June, with two draws in a week -- on Mondays and Thursdays. 

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, however, said the final announcement on resuming sales will depend on the situation prevailing then. Thousands of people earn their livelihood through the sale of lotteries. But the lockdown, since March 23, has paralysed the sector. The government has made plans to resume sales to help lottery vendors and to use the revenue for the health sector, Isaac said. The lottery directorate has announced various incentives to help sellers purchase tickets. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp