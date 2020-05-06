Lottery sales likely to resume from May 18

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sale of lottery tickets will resume on May 18, a day after the lockdown ends, and the first draw will be held on June 1. The directorate of lotteries has postponed eight draws due to the lockdown. These draws will be held in June, with two draws in a week -- on Mondays and Thursdays.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, however, said the final announcement on resuming sales will depend on the situation prevailing then. Thousands of people earn their livelihood through the sale of lotteries. But the lockdown, since March 23, has paralysed the sector. The government has made plans to resume sales to help lottery vendors and to use the revenue for the health sector, Isaac said. The lottery directorate has announced various incentives to help sellers purchase tickets.