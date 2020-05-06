STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalis from red zones, hotspots to be quarantined

The state has started to admit Keralites who are stranded in various parts of the country.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has started to admit Keralites who are stranded in various parts of the country. Of the 25,410 passes issued, 3,363 had made use of it. At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it has been decided to consider those coming from red zone/ hotspot areas of other states as special cases. Such people will be asked to undergo a 14-day quarantine. According to him, the people from such areas will first get admitted to a quarantine centre of the government where they have to remain for seven days.

They will then get tested. If found negative, they will be allowed to go home, where they have to remain in quarantine for another seven days. “A total of 1,80,540 had registered with Norka for returning to the state. Of this, 3,363 have returned. Those who have returned or are waiting to return might be from places which were declared as red zones/hot spot areas.

During their quarantine, if they test positive, they will get admitted to hospitals,” said the CM. Earlier, the CM said that those who are arriving at the entry points will not get stuck and for the same, the concerned should take appropriate measures including fast pacing the tests. The CM also stipulated that only those officials assigned should be present at the entry points and no function should be arranged for welcoming the stranded ones.

