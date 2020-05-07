Drop in vaccinations raises concerns

ANUJA SUSANVARGHESE By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state continues its resolute battle against the unrelenting coronavirus, the damage being caused to its otherwise robust healthcare system on the sidelines cannot be discounted. A critical area, which requires immediate attention to prevent long-term and disastrous ramifications, is routine immunisation, which has suffered huge setbacks due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. The number of vaccinations given at both government and private hospitals has shown a sharp decline, subsequent to the outbreak of the pandemic. Diseases like measles, polio, and diphtheria, which were kept in check thanks to state-run mass immunisation drives, are likely to rear their ugly head in the state again if routine vaccinations continue to be affected.

“It has been advised that children below 10 years of age be kept at home during the lockdown period. Apart from the sharp fall in routine immunisation provided by government agencies, vaccinations for pneumonia, meningitis, chickenpox, Hepatitis A and typhoid have also dropped to merely 5 - 30 per cent of the numbers in previous months.

The situation is alarming, especially in several pockets in the state where the immunisation rates are already suboptimal,” said Dr M Narayanan, paediatrician and president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala. “In a study conducted last month, I had found that there has been a 75-95 per cent dip in the sales of vaccines manufactured by companies in the state. This shows that the immunisation rates have come down, posing a grave danger,” he added.

Private hospitals in the state have also witnessed almost 60- 70 percent reduction in immunisation since March. “Vaccination against diseases should never be compromised. Parents need to be encouraged and reassured that it is safe to bring their children to hospitals for vaccinations,” opined Dr Mahesh K, Pediatric Cardiologist.

Road map for future

The state government, in an advisory dated April 16, has chalked out a plan for immunization activities. Parents of unimmunised and partially immunized children will be informed of the date, time, and place of immunization well in advance by the Junior Public Health (JPH) nurses. Immunisation sessions will be conducted in both government as well as private sector institutions. Guidelines are to be strictly followed. No mass vaccination campaigns are to be conducted till the pandemic subsides. “Since immunization was disrupted for several days due to the lockdown, it is necessary that the backlog be handled systematically.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala Branch, has come out with an action plan — Filling the blanks in immunization — to encourage parents to bring their children to take the missed vaccines. For this purpose, the academy has developed a mobile app ‘Immunization Reminder’ for its members. A paediatrician, after assessing the vaccination status of the children present in the outpatient department, will fill in missed vaccination details and due dates for each child in the app. An SMS message would be sent to the parent concerned three days prior to the due date, to ensure that the children are brought on the due date for vaccination,” said Dr Narayanan.