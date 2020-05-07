STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How Chennai's Koyambedu market ended Wayanad’s COVID-19-free run

Wayanad   kept its Covid slate clean for 32 days before a truck driver, who had visited Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive on May 2.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Deserted look of Koyembedu bus terminal in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad kept its COVID slate clean for 32 days before a truck driver, who had visited Koyambedu market in Chennai, tested positive on May 2. Subsequently, 30 persons were identified as primary contacts of the 52-year-old from Mananthavady, who went to Tamil Nadu’s biggest vegetable market which is linked to nearly 600 cases.

Three of them tested positive on Tuesday – his 82-year-old mother, a 49-year-old wife and his co-driver's 21-year-old son.

The fresh cases pushed Wayanad from green zone to orange zone, and brought back fear in the minds of the people as all four were asymptomatic.

It was the health department’s sentinel surveillance system — taking random samples from people belonging to high-risk groups — which helped detect the cases.

Sentinel sampling was being done in Mullankolly, Poothadi and Kaniyampatta grama panchayats last week, but Mananthavady was not on the list.

One vigilant field health worker reported the truck driver’s return from Koyambedu and health officials acted promptly.

“Our fieldworker passed the information. We took the samples of the driver and co-driver immediately,” said Dr S Soumya, medical officer at Kurukkanmoola PHC in Mananthavady.

The co-driver tested negative in the first test while his second result is awaited.

As many as 29 wards spread across Mananthavady Municipality and five panchayats have been put under surveillance.

“We are zeroing in on other truck drivers who visited the Koyambedu market,” said Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

