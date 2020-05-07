STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passes for entry into Kerala suspended temporarily until backlog is cleared

Those who have already been issued passes will be kept under 14 days' institutional quarantine in their respective districts in case they come from a red zone.

A police checkpoint in Kerala (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has temporarily suspended issuance of passes for those who seek to enter Kerala from other states. Only after facilitating entry of people who have already applied and ensuring quarantine facility for them will new passes be issued.

Earlier, the government had decided to implement a seven-day quarantine for people coming from other states. However, people above the age of 60 and below the age of 14 as well as pregnant women are exempted from institutional quarantine. They will undergo quarantine at home.

Any person who comes to any of the six entry points to the state without a pass will be sent to institutional quarantine. Those who come from a red zone will have to pay for accommodation based on availability of space.

People who come to the Kerala border will have to provide details about the district where they would be placed in quarantine. They can reach the quarantine centres in their own vehicles. The travel details should be shared with the local body concerned and the police.

The details of those in quarantine will be included in the e-Jagratha website. Action will be taken against those who refuse to undergo quarantine, the government said.

