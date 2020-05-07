STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Study gives big fillip to COVID vaccine development

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has identified the five strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in India.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has identified the five strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in India. The finding is expected to bolster the national-level efforts in the areas of drug and vaccine development for treating and preventing Covid-19.“SARS-CoV-2 virus is prone to mutation. To understand the virus spread and its dynamics, information on mutation within the circulating strains of the virus is pivotal,” said RGCB Chief Scientific Officer E Sreekumar, the study’s co-author.

“RGCB analysed the mutation associated with 2,954 globally reported high-quality genomes with special emphasis on genomes of viral strains from India. The molecular phylogenetic analysis suggests that SARS-CoV-2 strains circulating in India form five distinct clades.”The other major finding is the changes in SARS-CoV-2 infectivity due to the receptor-binding domain (RBD) mutations. RBD in the spike protein is the most variable part of the coronavirus genome.

Sreekumar said the virus has undergone genetic changes. But its relation to infectivity pattern remains unknown. Together the findings reveal a unique pattern of SARS-CoV-2 evolution that may alert vaccine and therapeutic development.For the study, 30 Indian genomes were used including that of the first Covid-19 positive case in the country, reported from Thrissur. The rest are strains from 29 countries across the globe.

“RGCB is not of the claim that this is a conclusive study. As the analysis is limited to only 30 genomes from India, it requires further investigation using more genomes. Nevertheless, these findings reveal that along with global strains, unique subtypes of SARS-CoV-2 strains are currently circulating in India,” said Sreekumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID vaccine
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp