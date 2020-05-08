Happy and relieved to be back home

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

NEDUMBASSERY: Shibu Mathew, a Perumbavoor resident, heaved a sigh of relief when he arrived here from Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Though Shibu, who worked as a draftsman, had been rendered unemployed nearly two months ago in the Covid’s wake, he was delighted to get back home.

“Not just myself, but several fellow Indians are depressed since they lost their jobs. They are struggling to return to Kerala,” said Shibu. According to him, several expats who returned to the state on Thursday night expressed mixed sentiments. “Nearly 180 passengers were on the flight. Most of them had gone through a rough phase. Some are in dire need of medical aid,” he said.