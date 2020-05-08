Kerala Police file case against Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala police have filed a case against Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary for hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The Kasaba police station in Kozhikode district filed the case under Section 295A of the IPC following a complaint that said Chaudhary offended Muslims in his show DNA, which discussed 'jihad' in an episode telecast on March 11.

Chaudhary hosts the popular TV show Daily News And Analysis (DNA).

The petition was filed by Kozhikode native P Gawas before the District Police Chief.

"I happened to watch the DNA programme by chance. I found the diagram shown in the show explaining the types of jihad as offensive content, which is against the Muslim population," said Gawas.

He said he initially did not understand the language.

"Then later I sought help from others to translate it. When I discussed this issue with the party, we decided to move forward with a case (against Sudhir Chaudhary) for hurting the religious feelings of Muslims," said Gawas, who is the state joint secretary of AIYF. The case was registered at the station on March 24.

However, the incident came to the limelight when Chaudhary posted the photo of the FIR on his social media handle.



