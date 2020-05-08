Man from Kerala's Palakkad dies under observation for COVID-19

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 23-year-old native of Sholayar in Palakkad who was under observation for COVID-19 died on way to the Manjeri medical college hospital in Malappuram, on Friday, officials said.

Karthik walked his way from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu through the forests and reached Sholayar in Attappady, near here, on April 29. He was part of the seven-member gang who arrived from Coimbatore by walking through the forests.

Karthik, who belonged to Varagambadi village, developed a fever on Wednesday. When he started vomiting, he was admitted to the Kottathara tribal specialty hospital in Attappadi on Thursday. When his condition worsened, he was referred to the EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna. He died while being shifted to the Manjeri medical college early on Friday.

Though Karthik has not yet tested positive for COVID-19, his swab had been reportedly taken from the EMS Hospital and sent for testing. His parents in Sholayur have also been kept under observation, officials said.

Attappadi nodal officer R Prabhudas said that when the youth came to the Kottathara tribal specialty hospital on Wednesday, he did not disclose his travel history. He had arrived with stomach pain and fever and had all symptoms of Weil's disease. He was also having jaundice and there was a problem with his kidney too. When his condition worsened, he was referred to the EMS Hospital in Perinthalmannna