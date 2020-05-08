STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Petition against govt for violating Covid advisory

As per the SOP, before boarding passengers are required to give an undertaking that they will undergo the mandatory institutional quarantine for a minimum of 14 days on arrival at own cost.

Published: 08th May 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An ayurveda doctor on Thursday filed a petition before the High Court against the government decision to stipulate only seven days’ institutional quarantine for Indian expats  being brought back from abroad. The government cannot dilute the norms. 

Any failure or refusal on its part will put the lives of people living in the state in danger, defeating the efforts of the country to fight the pandemic, stated  petitioner K J Krishna Kumar. He said the Ministry of Home Affairs had come out with a standard operating protocol (SOP) for bringing in Indians stuck abroad.

As per the SOP, before boarding passengers are required to give an undertaking that they will undergo the mandatory institutional quarantine for a minimum of 14 days on arrival at own cost. Besides, the SOP mandates that passengers who are asymptomatic during the screening are required to remain in institutional quarantine arranged by the respective state/U T administration for a minimum of 14 days.

Upon testing negative after 14 days, passengers are required to undertake self-monitoring at home for a further 14 days These guidelines are in line with the WHO guidelines. However, the chief minister had said at his media briefing on Wednesday that Indian nationals being brought  back will have to undergo only seven days’ institutional quarantine and those who do not test positive after the period will remain in home quarantine. The chief minister also said children and pregnant women will be sent straight to home quarantine. The government decision went against the Centre’s guidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp