Trains with guest workers depart from three districts

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/KANNUR/KASARAGOD: The second train from Alappuzha to Bettiah in Bihar left with 1,140 migrant labourers on Thursday evening. The passengers are from Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Kuttanad taluks.

Another train from Kannur left for UP carrying 1,140 labourers, including women and children. It departed at 5.50pm carrying the migrant workers who were sheltered at various camps across the district.

Meanwhile, a special train with 28 coaches also left Kasaragod for Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district carrying 1,140 migrant workers on Thursday.