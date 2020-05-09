Alappuzha: 25-year-old techie kills self after losing job

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 25-year-old tech professional, employed in an IT company at Infopark in Kochi, committed suicide after she lost her job in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jeena Joseph, daughter of P J Joseph, ‘Illikkalam’, Puthenparambil, Kuttanad, was found hanging in her room at her house on Thursday morning.

“She had opted for ‘work from home’ arrangement following lockdown. On Wednesday, the firm informed her that they planned to lay off employees and that she will be appointed in another branch later. The sudden shock may have prompted the step,” the police said.