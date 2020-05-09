Expats from five districts to arrive on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expats from five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kanyakumari - will touch down at the airport here on Sunday. The first flight to the airport carrying expatriates will be from Doha. An estimated 200 people are expected in the flight.

“We will have the exact number of people based on gender and age by Saturday. Exceptions will be given based on age factor and if there are pregnant women among the passengers. Others will be quarantined here,” said an official.

A total of seven health check-up counters have been set up. Anyone with symptoms will be moved to Government Medical College while the others will be put under observation.