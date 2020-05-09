Huge rush at Kerala border check posts, hundreds stranded as govt bars unregistered people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of people from other states were stranded at various entry points at the state border after authorities decided not to let in those who had not registered on the COVID-19 Jagratha website for entry passes.

Heavy rush was witnessed at Walayar and Manjeswar check posts in Palakkad and Kasaragod districts respectively from the wee hours of Saturday.

The government had earlier clarified that passes from the state of origin and passes from Kerala should be obtained before crossing over into the state. However, a large number of people turned up at the border without registering online for the passes.

The overcrowding at the border entry points has put to great hardship not only the authorities but also those who had registered earlier and were awaiting their turn for entry.

The government had clarified that emergency passes will be issued only for pregnant women, those coming to the state following the death of a close relative or people who are in need of urgent treatment. All other categories of people should register at the COVID-19 Jagratha website and obtain passes, authorities said.

New conditions for entry into Kerala

# People who have registered for passes and have reached the border in registered vehicles will be allowed entry after medical tests.

# If registered people come in unregistered vehicles, they will have to continue their journey from the border in taxis arranged by the state government.

# If unregistered people turn up at the border in registered vehicles, entry will not be allowed

# If both registered and unregistered people come in unregistered vehicles, those who have registered for passes can continue the journey in taxis provided by the state. Unregistered people will be sent back.

# If registered as well as unregistered people turn up in an unregistered vehicle, all of them will be denied entry.