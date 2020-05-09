MG varsity to resume exQams from May 26

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Mahatma Gandhi University, which twice revised its examination schedule, has decided to resume the examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses from May 26 onwards. Earlier, the university had postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate exams due to Covid-19 outbreak. According to the Controller of Examinations at the MG University, the sixth semester CBCS (regular and private) and CBCSS (supplementary) degree exams will resume on May 26. As per the revised schedule, the fourth semester under-graduate and the fifth semester CBCS (private registration) exams will commence from May 27 and June 4 respectively.