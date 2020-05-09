Over 3,500 enter Kerala; checkposts swamped

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KALPETTA/T’PURAM/KASARAGOD: Keeping in view the rising number of people reaching the state’s border from other states, the authorities opened eight more counters at the Walayar commercial tax checkpost on Friday.

“More than 100 people from Chennai had travelled in various vehicles till the border, and then walked to the Walayar checkpost after the Tamil Nadu police cleared their documents. Their assembly at the waiting area was creating congestion. The new counters were opened to ensure social distancing, especially considering that Chennai is a Covid hotspot,” an official at Walayar checkpost told TNIE.

As of 8pm on Friday, more than 3,500 passengers had entered the state through the Walayar, Muthanga, Inchivila and Manjeshwar checkposts. Walayar once again accounted for the highest number of returnees with over 2,300 people. A total of 255 people, who had arrived from the red zone areas of other states, were made to register at the help desk opened at the Chembai Memorial Government Music College, Palakkad. They were subsequently sent to Covid care centres for 14-day quarantine, said R P Santosh, Deputy Collector.

At the same time, 383 people entered the state from the Thalappady checkpost near Manjeshwar. “Many Malayalis, mostly young men, are trying to enter the state by walking or hitchhiking. The government is yet to make any arrangement for such people,” said Manjeshwaram block panchayat president A K M Ashraf. Officials said those arriving at Thalapady without own vehicles were being sent home in ambulances, if they were ready to foot the bill.

As many as 190 Keralites reached Inchivila near Kaliyikkavila in Thiruvananthapuram. Of them, 55 had came from red zones. While 40 of them were shifted to the quarantine facility at Mar Ivanios College, the rest, comprising pregnant women, elderly and children, were sent home in ambulances.Around 89 vehicles carrying 164 passengers passed Muthanga checkpost as of 5pm. At least 25 of them were shifted to Covid care centres. “Many are trying to cross the checkpost without government-issued passes, and all of them are being shifted to the Covid care centres,” said the nodal officer at Muthanga checkpost.

Tiring wait

Though it was with great relief that several hundred Malayalis reached the entry points on Thursday, the subsequent screening process turned out to be rather exhausting for them.Aswin Ramachandran, who had reached the border with his mother-in-law, wife and two-year-old daughter Nitharaby around 4pm on Thursday, ended up waiting eight hours before undergoing thermal screening.

The native of Moozhikkal in Kozhikode said, “ By the time we were allowed to leave, it was already 2.30am on Friday,” he said. One of Aswin’s friends, who was also travelling with his family, was shifted to the Covid care centre in a hotel in Wayanad, after his wife recorded a slightly high temperature during thermal screening.

Walayar tops in arrival

