Remodelling awaits public transport system post lockdown

Focus to be on social distancing, ensuring contact tracing | Staggered timings for office-goers, installing thermal cameras at bus stations among ideas being mulled.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

A woman covers her toddler’s face after coming out of a KSRTC bus on Kozhikode railway station premises, before boarding a special train to Jharkhand | T P SOORAJ

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sea change awaits the state’s public transport system post lockdown. Though a decision on allowing buses, trains, Metro rail, autorickshaws and others to run is in the works, the state government is in the process of finalising a plan for its operation in the Covid-19 scenario. The plan being formulated will have a systematic and strategic approach, with social distancing and reducing chances of virus transmission remaining the focus, said a source. 

“The state is pondering over many ideas. These include introducing staggered timings for office-goers, cashless payment, installation of thermal imaging cameras at bus stations, stipulating  fixed number of travellers who could travel at a time in buses, trains and others,” said a source. It is learnt that a multi-dimensional approach will be followed at every stage of public transport travel, taking into account the total leg of the trip from the starting point to the destination. 

KR Jyothilal, Transport Secretary, said, “The aim is to devise a system where social distancing and contact tracing can be ensured. There are a few proposals before the government. To implement them, Centre’s assistance will also be sought.” He said one system under consideration is implementing a Metro-like card system. While doing so, it will be ensured that details of passengers are readily available if the need arises. 

“There are also suggestions like placing drop boxes, where passengers can leave cash without handing it directly to the conductor and to tie up with Bharat QR where passengers will have a unique QR, aiding efforts to track them down. But a method is yet to be finalised,” said Jyothilal. 

It is learnt that  bus stops will also undergo change as social distancing will be ensured there. Standing passengers, footboard journey and purchase of tickets will not be permitted. Seating capacity of buses will be limited to 15-20 passengers. The Transport Department is looking forward to implementing certain restrictions in e-rickshaws, autorickshaws and taxis. A K Saseendran, Transport Minister, said, “The state has not yet decided on public transport system. Let the Centre announce its decision. The state will take necessary action based on that”. It is being pointed out that the success rate of these new approaches will depend on the public’s response.

