Tribal youth under Covid watch dies on way to hospital

PALAKKAD: A youth belonging to Varagambadi ‘ooru’ (tribal hamlet) in Sholayur panchayat of Attappadi here, who was under observation for suspected Covid infection, died on Friday while being shifted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. R Prabhudas, nodal officer, health department, Attappadi, said the swab sample of Karthik, 23, had returned Covidnegative. His body is kept in MCH mortuary.

Karthik had returned to Attappadi on April 29 from Coimbatore, where had gone to attend a relative’s funeral, by covering the entire distance on foot. He had developed a fever on Wednesday and after vomiting started, he was admitted to the Kottathara Tribal speciality hospital in Attappadi the next day. When his condition worsened, he was referred to EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna.

R Prabhudas said there is a questionnaire at Kottathara hospital and to a question on whether he had gone out of the district, the youth had answered ‘no’. He had arrived with colic pain and fever and displayed all symptoms of Weil’s disease. He also suffered from jaundice and his kidneys were functioning partially. After being referred to EMS Hospital, his cough increased. It was then that he disclosed that he had gone to Coimbatore and wanted to know whether he suffered from Covid. The doctors immediately referred him to the Manjeri MCH. His parents in Sholayur are now under observation.