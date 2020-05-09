STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waiting for evacuation, five Kerala nurses give birth in Saudi hospitals

Biju Kurian, a resident of Pulpally in Wayanad, is in distress.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Biju Kurian, a resident of Pulpally in Wayanad, is in distress. He is away from his wife Jincy Baby who delivered a child on April 21 in a Saudi Arabia hospital. “We are worried about Jincy’s health. Her delivery date was May 4, but she went into premature labour on April 21. For the past 15 days, Jincy has been taking care of the infant alone as there are no friends and relatives around to help,” said Biju, who returned from Saudi Arabia in June last year.

He said though the evacuation of non-resident Keralites has begun, they have not been able to bring Jincy, a nurse in King Faisal Hospital in Riyadh, back as they need a passport for the newborn. “Jincy contacted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to get a passport for the child. However, the authorities there said only renewal of passports was being done now,” he said.

Akin to Jincy, four other Malayali nurses delivered babies in Saudi hospitals in the past two weeks, while waiting for news on evacuation. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose said he had taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs the issue of 60 pregnant nurses who got stranded in Saudi Arabia following the suspension of international flights owing to the pandemic.

“When their evacuation was delayed, five women (including Jincy) had deliveries in Saudi hospitals, while four others have been admitted to hospitals for delivery. Twenty-eight nurses said they had received a call from the Indian embassy and asked to be ready for evacuation. Twelve persons have not received any reply. A few others could not be contacted,” said Dean, who had recently approached the High Court seeking the evacuation of pregnant nurses.

Meanwhile, Biju said Jincy was under mental stress on Friday as the baby was not keeping well.
“Since hospitals there are admitting only emergency cases, Jincy is finding it difficult to consult a paediatrician. We are trying to bring the mother-child duo back,” said Biju who returned after the company he was employed within Saudi Arabia trimmed his salary by 40 per cent.

