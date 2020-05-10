Centre must bear travel cost of expats in need: HC 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has recommended that if any expatriate expresses difficulty in paying flight charges, and is found to be genuine, the embassy and missions of the Government of India may take steps to transport them to India.

The court observed that it was quite evident that the Central Government has taken adequate steps to redress the grievances of expatriates, internationally and state-specific. The court has expressed hope that all possible steps would be taken by the government to alleviate their grievances and that the Centre and the state would work in tandem.

Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice MR Anitha issued the order on the batch of petitions seeking to evacuate the Keralites stranded abroad. The petitioners requested that a medical team should be sent to the Gulf countries to ensure adequate medical attention. It was also stated that the Centre may also take steps to ensure that those who are unable to meet the flight charges may be repatriated free of cost.