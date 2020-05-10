STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dearth of trips during relaxed lockdown hits cab drivers hard

For the past 27 years, driving a taxi in Ernakulam has been the lone source of income for Haridas K P.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past 27 years, driving a taxi in Ernakulam has been the lone source of income for Haridas KP. “I would earn at least `1,500 per day even during off seasons,” said the Panangad native, who takes trips from near BTH Junction here. The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown changed all that. Haridas, who is the sole breadwinner of his family, said he has never faced such a crisis in his career as a taxi driver.

“Now, I have to wait a long time for even a single trip. Though taxi services were allowed to resume from Monday, I received a booking only by Tuesday noon and that too for a short trip, from Kumbalam to Muvattupuzha,” he said. Haridas said he would not go to the stand and wait for a trip in view of Covid-19. “The services are now conducted based on bookings received via phone,” he said.

By the end of the 40 days of strict lockdown, many taxi drivers are strapped for cash and unable to carry out vehicle maintenance and repairs to resume services. While cabs were spotted at Woodlands junction, Ernakulam South railway station, Vyttila junction and other areas, most of them did not get even a single trip.

“Only those requiring emergency services like treatment are relying on taxis. The only trip I undertook in two days was taking a person to a palliative care at Kolanchery. Since there is no train service, there is no possibility of getting a trip from here,” said Mahi, a taxi driver at Ernakulam Junction.

A driver at Kakkanad said there was nobody on the roads. “So who will call a taxi? Most people who are venturing out are doing so on their own vehicles,” he said. The taxis that received bookings undertook trips with just two passengers in the backseat, as directed by the government.

Situation same for online cabs 
Though offices and a majority of shops have resumed functioning in the city, there has been little demand for online taxis even on Tuesday. “No driver could earn even D1,000 till evening. I waited at Edappally for hours for a call. The situation was same on Monday. Only office-goers are opting for online taxis,” said Jackson Varghese, president of Online Taxi Drivers Union. The drivers have demanded that online cab aggregators seek only five percent commission for rides in the wake of the lockdown. On use of fibre glass partition inside the vehicles to prevent any cross-infection between passengers and drivers, Jackson said the move would add to the drivers’ financial burden.  “We have informed the authorities of our concern. The Transport Commissionerate is yet to issue any order or communicate with the drivers,” he said.

Uber in Kochi, Thrissur
Online cab aggregator Uber said it has resumed services in Kochi and Thrissur after the districts were categorised as green zone. In Kochi, riders can access UberGO, Uber Premier, Uber Intercity, Uber Hire and UberXL, while in Thrissur, they can avail UberGO, Uber Premier and Uber Intercity. Uber Intercity operations will be limited to travel with necessary authorisation within state and permissible zones only. 

Autos no better: Noushad E K, an autorickshaw driver, said less than 10 autorickshaws were plying in the city. “Since there were no commuters, they wrapped up by noon,” he said.

