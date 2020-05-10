STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports seven fresh cases, Kasaragod district becomes virus free 

Of the seven new cases reported, three cases (two from Thrissur and one from Malappuram) were passengers of the flight that landed from Abu Dhabi.

Passengers deboarding INS Jalashwa which carried 698 Indians from Maldieves under Operation Samudra Sethu.

Passengers deboarding INS Jalashwa which carried 698 Indians from Maldieves under Operation Samudra Sethu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Sunday reported seven new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number of active cases has reached 20 in the state. The new cases were from Wayanad (three), Thrissur (two) and one each from Ernakulam and Malappuram. At the same time, Kasargod, which once reported the most number of positive cases, has become free from active cases as four persons were recovered from the illness in the state on the same day.

“Of the seven new cases reported, three cases (two from Thrissur and one from Malappuram) were passengers of the flight that landed from Abu Dhabi at Cochin International Airport on May 7. The two cases at Wayanad is due to a local contact. Whereas two cases (one each from Wayanad and Ernakulam) had arrived from Chennai,” said a statement from the health department.

The total number of people who were brought under surveillance is 26,712. Of this, 26,350 are in home quarantine and 362 are under hospital isolation. 135 were admitted on Sunday with suspected Covid19 symptoms. Till date, a total of 37, 464 samples were sent for testing. Of this 36,630 samples, the result came as negative.  

