My mother's dedication and courage laid foundation for my political life: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Mother's day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared his strong bond with his mother Kalyani through Facebook and how she influenced him to become a politician and later emerge as a leader. In his post, Vijayan said he dedicates his entire life to the memories of his mother and not just one day.

"My mother influenced me in shaping up my political career. As my father expired long ago, my mother took the responsibility to feed 14 children. I was the youngest. Amid this crisis, she taught me to move on overcoming all the hurdles. She had the will power in looking after me and my siblings. I used to start reading in front of my mother. In fact, that reading habit grooved me to help learning politics. In fact, my mother gave me the mental strength to lay a foundation in my political career," he said.

"We need to take extra effort and energy to combat the abnormal and unprecedented crisis happening around us. We have an example of suffering and sacrifice shown by mothers. I remember their contributions on this day. I also thank them so we can move forward with all sacrifices and kindness shown by our mothers in overcoming all the hurdles in front of us".