Police to conduct mock drills to analyse security

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Security assessment can never take back seat. Kerala Police will soon conduct a detailed audit of all vital installations and special security zones in the state. Though the direction to conduct audit through mock drills for analysing security preparedness in scenarios such as terrorist attacks and fire incidents was issued on April 27, it assumes significance in the wake of gas leak from a chemical plant at Vizag that has claimed 11 lives so far.

As per the direction issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, all district police chiefs should conduct at least two mock drills at vital installations and special security zones. The mock drills will also be conducted at major railway stations, metro stations and airports in coordination with enforcement and security wings like RPF, CISF and SISF.