STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vande Bharat Mission in the United States has a Kuttanad connection

Lending a helping hand to the evacuation of Indian expatriates from San Francisco in Covid-19 hit USA is a Malayali.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vincent Varkey

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Lending a helping hand to the evacuation of Indian expatriates from San Francisco in Covid-19 hit USA is a Malayali. Vincent Varkey, security and protocol officer of the Indian Consulate General, is a native of Kuttanad and he is in the team of officials tasked with evacuating Indians. 

According to Varkey, the consulate made all arrangements to evacuate the first batch of Indians from the US. “The Air India AI 174 flight arrived at San Francisco with a 20- member crew led by Captain Sandeep Bakshi. As many as 217 passengers have been selected from a list of 6,000 for the first flight, which will leave for Mumbai at 11.30 am on Sunday. It is scheduled to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 3.30 am on Monday,” he told TNIE over the phone from SF. 

“Among the passengers on board the first flight, there is only one Keralite. The Kozhikode native had arrived in the country on a student visa. The remaining passengers are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. There will be a connecting flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad on Monday,” said Varkey. 

“SF was selected for the first evacuation because the number of Covid cases reported in  California state is comparatively less than other states of the US. The state authorities introduced lockdown immediately after the outbreak of the pandemic and that helped to prevent its spread,” he said.  Consul general Sanjay Panda and deputy consul general Rajesh Narayan Naik are leading the evacuation drive.

“The consulate hired a medical team to screen passengers outside the airport. Another screening will also be arranged inside the airport by a medical team of the airport authority,” said Varkey. There will be another evacuation flight from SF to Bengaluru via Delhi on May 13. Vincent had worked with the NSG Black Cat Commando wing for more than seven years before being appointed on deputation for the security of embassies. Two years ago, he was posted in San Francisco. He worked as the security guard of Narendra Modi when he was Gujarat chief minister.

He had worked as the PSO of LK Advani for three years when he was the deputy prime minister. “I worked as a security guard of chief ministers Rajnath Singh, Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Farooq Abdulla, Parkash Singh Badal, Bhajan Lal and others,” he said.

The 44-year-old is the son of Vakkachan and Thankamma of Kiliyalamvelil house, Pullangady, Chambakulam, in Kuttanad. He joined Assam Rifles at the age of 18. It was in 2001 that he joined the NSG on deputation. In 2007, he returned to his parent unit and was again appointed on deputation in the External Affairs Department two years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vande Bharat Mission Malayali Kuttanad
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp