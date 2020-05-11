STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus-free Kasaragod breathes easy, but can’t lower its guard

At one point, Kasaragod had the highest number of patients in the country, and with 178 confirmed cases, it had the most cases in Kerala.

100% recovery: The 178th COVID patient (47 years) of Kasaragod recovers and returns home from the COVID Care Centre at the medical college building at Ukkinadka on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: On Sunday, Kasaragod became COVID-free. Patient number 178 — the last person under treatment — walked out of COVID Care Centre at Kasaragod Medical College at Ukkinadka on the day.
At one point, Kasaragod had the highest number of patients in the country, and with 178 confirmed cases, it had the most cases in Kerala. The biggest achievement for the district was that all 178 patients recovered without community spread, said District Collector D Sajith Babu. 

“However, the battle against the virus is far from over. We are ready for the next round of influx of non-resident Keralites,” he said. The district had a “horrible experience and so we are better prepared” this time, he said. Kasaragod got its first case from Wuhan on February 3. A month after the patient recovered on February 16, the district got its second case from Dubai on March 16. Since then, the numbers surged, with 34 positive cases being reported in a single day on March 27.

But the district administration remained a step ahead, by forming surveillance committees, launching contact tracing, imposing lockdown before the country and the state, forming containment and buffer zones and via community testing. “With effective containment and surveillance, we managed to restrict the disease to those who came from abroad and their immediate relatives,” said district surveillance officer Dr A T Manoj. 

Min pats health workers

Of the 178 cases, 108 were from abroad while the remaining 68 were their close contacts. Only two cases in the district baffled health officials. One was a TV journalist who tested positive and the other was a painter from Ajanur. Officials could not identify their sources, but ensured that they did not infect anybody else. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management E Chandrasekharan congratulated all the officials and health workers for their effort.

But health officials said it was no time to lower the guard. With the start of interstate travel, 1,459 persons from other states reached Kasaragod. Eight others arrived from the Gulf. On Sunday, 85 persons were admitted to hospitals and samples of 17 persons with symptoms were taken, said health officials. 

“We expect a few of them will test positive,”  a health official said. Foreign returnees will be in institutional quarantine for seven days and their swabs will be taken for testing, irrespective of whether they show symptoms.

Those coming from other states will be tested if they show symptoms. If every person reaching the district strictly adheres to quarantine rules, they can confine the virus to themselves and society at large would be safe, said the health official. “So, we are going to repeat the drill,” he said.

