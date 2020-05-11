Five-year-old son of COVID-19 patient tests positive in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after a 30-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus in Ernakulam, her five-year-old son was also confirmed infected on Friday. With this, the number of positive cases in Ernakulam has risen to three. The kid has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

According to health officials, three close relatives who were in contact with the kid are also under observation at the hospital. Meanwhile, the district health department said they were preparing a list of those who had come in contact with the kid and their family. Of the three Covid-19 patients in the district, one is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Aluva, while the remaining two are at the Kalamassery hospital.



“The woman who tested positive two days ago had travelled from Chennai to the state on Wednesday. Her family, including her son, was with her. All possible contacts have been identified and are being closely observed by the health department. So far, the condition of the woman, who is also a kidney patient, is satisfactory,” said a health official.

As many as 451 more people were newly added to the observation list in the district on Sunday. A total of 1,596 are currently under observation in the district. Of them, 15 are in high-risk category and 1,581 in low-risk. 14 suspected carriers were admitted at the Kalamassery hospital on Sunday, and 60 samples were sent for testing.