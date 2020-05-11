STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vishwas Mehta likely to be next chief secretary of Kerala

Though a final decision is yet to be made, TNIE has learnt that, post-retirement, Tom Jose may be considered for appointment as the CEO of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). 

Published: 11th May 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwas Mehta

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid Kerala’s fight against COVID-19, the state may soon get a new chief secretary. With incumbent Tom Jose set to retire on May 31, Vishwas Mehta is most likely to succeed him. Mehta is currently the additional home chief secretary. Coordinating various Covid-19 activities, he is leading the state’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. 

Though a final decision is yet to be made, The New Indian Express has learnt that, post-retirement, Tom Jose may be considered for appointment as the CEO of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). “Tom Jose may head the Rebuild Kerala Initiative since he has been associated with the project right from its inception,” a person in the know said.

Jose, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, assumed office as the state’s 45th chief secretary in July 2018. Mehta, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is a native of Dungarpur in Rajasthan. Once appointed, he will have a tenure of roughly a year as the top bureaucrat in the state.

Meanwhile, sources close to Jose said he is yet to take a call on future plans. “After spending 36 years in government service, one may want to take things easy for a while.  There are many who ask about a possible extension. 

“He, however, has no such intention. There’s a system in place where the outgoing chief secretary works with the incumbent and gives him the necessary guidance. That’s being done,” sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus Tom Jose Vishwas Mehta
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp