Coronavirus: 1,307 stranded Keralites reach back home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Till Sunday, a total of 1,307 Keralites stranded abroad, came to the state. Out of these, 650 have been quarantined at their homes, 641 at COVID Care Centres and16 in hospitals.



There are 229 pregnant women on this list, as per the data issued by the health department.



At the same time, the non-resident Keralites who were tested positive upon arrival in the state has become six.



Hotspots: The state on Monday added a new place to the list of hotspot areas. The new entrant is Nenmeni of Wayanad. With this the total host spot areas in the state become 34.