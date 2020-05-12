COVID-19: Only 30 returnees without passes stranded at Walayar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Unlike in the last three days, the number of Malayalis coming from other states and stranded at the Walayar check post without passes on Monday came down to around 30 on Monday.



They were not allowed entry into the state as per the decision of the state government to not extend the one-off waiver given on Sunday following the High Court’s directive.

Palakkad Collector D Balamurali had made it clear that, from Monday, no one without passes will be allowed into the state. “The travel pass issued to the returnees while registering on the Covid19 Jagratha website will specifically mention the date and time for entry and they should arrive only on that date. There will not be any ‘spot entry’ from Monday,” the collector had said.

“A total of 24 counters are functioning at Walayar commercial tax checkpost and the passes are being checked and medical examination done speedily. No one without passes were allowed into the state today,” said KO Varghese, Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate.