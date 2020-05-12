Kerala government okays amendment of Town, Country Planning Act

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to regulate unscientific constructions that fail to consider risks caused by natural calamities, specifically floods, Kerala government has given the nod to amend the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act (KTCPA), 2016, based on the recommendations of two expert committees.



An order in this regard was issued on April 13 granting in-principle approval to amend the act. The order clearly stated that the approval to amend the act was given in the wake of the need for better planning of urban areas and for withstanding the impact of sudden high-intensity floods and other natural disasters.

The amendment will be based on the recommendations suggested by two committees which looked into the need for incorporating elements of both spatial and risk-informed planning.



“The act is being amended to address the growing effect of urbanisation that aggravated natural disasters like the 2018 and 2019 floods. The two committees have submitted the proposals for incorporating it in the existing rules,” said senior officials of the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD).

The floods have necessitated better planning of urban areas to deal with unexpected high-intensity floods and natural disasters. While a state-level committee and a sub-working committee under the chairmanship of TKA Nair examined the proposal for amending the act incorporating provisions for risk-informed planning, the other committee headed by S M Vijayanand looked into aspects of special planning.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Member Secretary Sekhar Lukose said the amendment will bring in regulations to construction activities not only with regard to floods but also all other natural disasters.