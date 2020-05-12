Kerala govt issues guidelines for returning to state by road or rail, here are the details

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued detailed guidelines for the hassle-free entry of Keralites from other states by road and rail. The most important instruction is to get an entry pass from authorities in the destination district. The passes can be obtained through Covid19Jagratha by following the link https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/.

After verifying the request, permits for road travel will be issued with a QR code sent to the registered mobile number and email. The travel should be started only after obtaining the passes. Travellers will have to undergo screening at checkposts or at the destination railway station and follow the instructions for quarantine.

Asymptomatic persons shall undergo quarantine specified by the health department and symptomatic persons will be sent to either COVID care centres or hospitals.

Road travel

1. Ensure you have the travel permission from the starting district

2. Choose any of the six checkpost and slot availability through Covid19Jagrata

3. Travellers can use own vehicle or rented vehicle for travelling to their homes. Vehicle name should be included in the application. Rented vehicle will be issued exit pass to return at the checkpost.

4. Travel can be done in groups by maintaining social distancing, four in a car, five in a SUV, 10 in a van or 25 in a bus. All members should have entry passes even if it is issued for different dates and for different destinations.

5. Pre-arranged vehicles can be used with one driver for pickup at the checkpost. The driver must carry emergency travel pass.

6. Those making inter-state travel to bring back children, spouses, parents stranded in other states must obtain entry and exit passes from starting and destination districts.

7. Covid-19 War Room set up at the Government Secretariat (0471-2781100/2781101) or at the border check posts concerned can be contacted for addressing unexpected issues that crop up during travel.

8. Priority groups persons allowed entry passes:

a) Those from neighbouring states seeking medical aid in Kerala

b) Pregnant ladies with family

c) Family members including children separated due to lockdown

d) Students

e) Senior citizens with family members

f) Persons who lost job

Train journey

1. Ensure you have applied for the entry pass for the train journey

2. The train pass should have all details mentioned in the train ticket - passengers, entry and destination stations, train number, PNR

3 Arrive at least four hours before departure to complete formalities, luggage will be disinfected.

4. Deboarding allowed only at Kozhikode, Aluva and Thiruvananthapuram stations

5. Pick up vehicles for arriving passengers will be permitted to reach railway station at designated place and a driver only will be permitted to pick up.

6. KSRTC bus services will be provided from railway station to drop passengers at major destination towns or to the designated space where pickup vehicles would be parked.

Train journey from Kerala

1. Carry exit pass from district administration

2. Undergo medical screening at the railway station