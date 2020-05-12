STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala revises norms for coronavirus testing, home quarantine

The state has once again revised its home quarantine and testing guidelines for those coming from other states of the country.

Published: 12th May 2020 03:44 AM

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has once again revised its home quarantine and testing guidelines for those coming from other states of the country. As per the same, those with no symptoms will be asked to undergo 14-day home quarantine after signing a self-declaration form.

It has also been decided to put aside the stipulation that RT-PCR testing on the seventh day of surveillance. Instead, in case of confirmed positive cases, testing will now be carried out from the seventh day of confirmation.  

According to Principal Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade, the new guidelines are based on the advice received from the state expert committee. The committee did not favour institutional quarantine as the infection transmission is high because such centres have limited facilities. 

As per the guidelines, all those returning from other states will be subjected to a medical examination and those who are symptomatic will get admitted to the COVID-19 hospitals for treatment. Those who have no symptoms at the time of medical examination and the hospitalised persons whose RT-PCR test results are negative will be sent for 14-day home quarantine.

Prerequisites for home quarantine

Only those who have separate rooms at their houses with attached bathroom facilities will be allowed to choose home quarantine. The facilities at home will be examined by a team comprising health, local self-government and police personnel. The person who undergoes home quarantine will be asked to sign a self-declaration form before doing the same. 

