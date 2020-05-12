Ramesh Chennithala blames Kerala government for stranded Malayalis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the LDF Government was maintaining an inhuman attitude in bringing Malayalis stranded in neighbouring states. There are no statistics available with the authorities on the number of stranded Malayalis, he said. Chennithala told reporters on Monday that the UDF has come out with a 10-point programme for the rehabilitation of NRKs. He said collectors in border districts are not issuing passes to stranded people.

He said he has been getting a barrage of calls from stranded Malayalis from across the border seeking his intervention to repatriate them.



“I reiterate that the Malayalis should be brought back only after the protocols issued by Indian Council of Medical Research are met. Currently, only those who have own vehicles are being issued passes. The state government does not have any statistics on the total number of Malayalis and how many have so far lost their jobs in other states,” said Chennithala.