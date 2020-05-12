TNIE initiative: Kerala health minister KK Shailaja honours COVID-19 warrior nurses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development Minister KK Shailaja honoured nurses from COVID-19 designated medical colleges from across the state as part of The New Indian Express initiative on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

P Vishnu Kumar, General Manager, The New Indian Express, Saji James, Editor Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, and Mohammed Rafi, Sales Manager, Medimix, also attended the function held at the minister's chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja said the services of nurses during epidemics was priceless. She also appreciated the initiative of The New Indian Express.

The nurses honoured included Reshma Mohandas from Kottayam Medical College who helped the state's oldest COVID-19 patients recover. Following this, the 32-year nurse was infected with the virus and later recovered.