TNIE initiative: Kerala health minister KK Shailaja honours COVID-19 warrior nurses

Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja said the services of nurses during epidemics was priceless. She also appreciated the initiative of The New Indian Express.

Published: 12th May 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development Minister KK Shailaja honours Reshma Mohandas from Kottayam Medical College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development Minister KK Shailaja honoured nurses from COVID-19 designated medical colleges from across the state as part of The New Indian Express initiative on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

P Vishnu Kumar, General Manager, The New Indian Express, Saji James, Editor Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, and Mohammed Rafi, Sales Manager, Medimix, also attended the function held at the minister's chamber.

The nurses honoured included Reshma Mohandas from Kottayam Medical College who helped the state's oldest COVID-19 patients recover. Following this, the 32-year nurse was infected with the virus and later recovered.

