Ensuring hassle-free entry to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued detailed guidelines for hassle-free entry of Keralites from other states who are set to return on road and rail. The guidelines have come at a time when more people are set to return to the state in the next few days. The guidelines mandate that commuters primarily ensure entry pass which should be obtained through the district administration of the concerned destination where the passengers will begin travel.

The passes can be acquired through the Covid-19 Jagratha portal digital pass which can be accessed through the link https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/. The travel permit by road will be issued after verifying the request and travel permit will be issued with a QR Code to the applicant’s registered mobile number and email. Commuters are permitted to travel only after obtaining the pass.

The travellers will have to undergo screening at checkposts or at the destination railway station besides following quarantine instructions. Asymptomatic persons should undergo quarantine specified by the Health Department while symptomatic persons will be sent to either to a Covid Care Centre or a hospital.

HC seeks details

Kochi: The High Court directed the Centre, state governments to inform the court the steps taken to bring back Keralites stranded in other states.The order came on a petition by two pregnant nurses stuck

in Delhi.

Travelling by road?

Get permission for travel from district where journey begins

Choose any of the six checkposts, slot availability through Covid-19 Jagratha portal

Travellers can travel in their own or rented vehicles. The name of the vehicle should be included in the application

People can travel in groups by maintaining social distancing norms. Four are allowed in a car, five in an SUV, 10 in a van or 25 in a bus. All should have entry passes, even if issued for different dates or destinations

Pre-arranged vehicles can be used with one driver for pickup. The driver must carry emergency travel pass. There will be no quarantine if the driver is asymptomatic

Train journey from Kerala

1. Carry exit pass from district administration

2. Undergo medical screening at the railway station

By train?

Apply for entry pass

The pass should have details including passengers, train number and PNR mentioned in ticket

Arrive at least four hours before the departure to complete formalities. Luggage will be disinfected.

Pick-up vehicles with one driver will be permitted