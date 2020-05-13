First Malayali woman English scribe bids adieu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of Kerala’s illustrious daughters has silently bid goodbye to an eventful life. Considered the first Malayali woman English journalist, Amni Mathai Shivram or Amni Shivram, 88, passed away in Ahmedabad on Monday. A leading reporter and columnist of her time, Amni wrote features on cookery, home care and interviews of film stars for The Free Press Journal and The Indian Express. She used to be the lone woman in the all-male office of The Free Press Journal in (then) Bombay where she joined in 1953. Bal Thackeray, TJS George and PK Raveendranath were her colleagues in Bombay.

Amni was born to teacher parents at Muvattupuzha in 1932. After her graduation from St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam and post-graduation from the University College in Thiruvananthapuram, she was also planning to become a teacher. However, not happy with the turn of events, she sought her sister’s help who took her to Bombay.

Her journey as a journalist began when she was recruited by then Free Press Journal director-in-charge AB Nair. “She joined the Journal during an era when women were not assigned night shifts. She wrote columns on cookery, home care, and interviewed film stars,” said Jubi George, Amni’s niece. After she took the charge of the women’s page of the paper, it became one of the most popular pages among readers.

“It was during her time at the Journal that she met her future husband K Shivram,” said veteran journalist Prema Manmathan. After the marriage, Amni took a break from journalism and decided to take care of her family. When Amni moved to Kochi along with her husband, who was the chief editor of The Indian Express in Kerala, she introduced feature stories on cookery and home care long before such regular columns made their appearance in newspapers in the state, said Jubi.

Shivram subsequently passed away in 2005. Amni is survived by her son Bijoy Anand Shivram, classical dancer and principal of JG School of Performing Arts and daughter Niti. Her eldest son Vinay had predeceased her.